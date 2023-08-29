  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Altie Brookhart

Mary Altie Caffey Brookhart, 92 years old, was born on December 24, 1930, in Tennessee. She died on August 23, 2023. Mary attended Rutherford County Central High School and George Peabody College. In order to honor her memory, donations can be made to The Great Plains SPCA.