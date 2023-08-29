  A message from Foster Wallace  - Know Your Rights

Know Your Rights: How bike accidents happen — and how to prevent them

More and more Americans are bicycling—to work, for exercise, and for relaxation. Bicycling itself is not a particularly dangerous activity. However, as more and more Americans bicycle on the roadway, the number of bicycle accident fatalities increases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 1.2 million fatalities in traffic accidents on the road every year around the world. About half of those fatalities are persons who were not traveling in a vehicle but, rather, were bicyclists, pedestrians, or other riders of two-wheelers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), of all bicyclists who are injured while riding, 30% are those who are struck by a car. However, a significant percentage of bicycle accidents can be avoided if drivers just paid more attention and followed the rules of the road.

Common Causes of Bicycle Accidents Involving Motor Vehicles

Here are some of the most common causes of accidents involving motor vehicles and bicycles: