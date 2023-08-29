The complaint, filed by Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, alleges the commission improperly held a general discussion about pay table adjustments in the closed-door session.

By last Friday, commissioners were to have filled out individual questionnaires, as other staff members and the county’s legal department began digging up minutes, videos, transcripts and other records pertaining to the June meeting, which was closed to the public.

An open meetings complaint to the Kansas Attorney General had Johnson County commissioners searching their memories last week as they sought to provide answers about a June 29 executive session on county employee pay tables.

Governing bodies are allowed to hold private executive sessions to discuss such things as personnel matters, but following O’Hara’s complaint, Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office is investigating whether the pay table meeting included discussion of specific personnel or was a general policy discussion that should have been open to the public.

Commission to formally respond on Thursday

The commission and county legal counsel Peg Trent met last Thursday to talk about what steps they have to take before voting on the response at the commission’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Trent expressed confidence in the commission’s process but also stressed the seriousness of the allegations.

“If we don’t comply with the attorney general we’re facing a penalty. There’s the ability to subpoena us, depositions, interrogatories. They can take us into district court. There’s a $500 fine for every violation,” she said.

The legal team has struggled with some aspects of the attorney general’s requirements because of mixed messages, she said.

Part of that difficulty, she said, stems from the fact that the open meetings complaint comes from a fellow commissioner and not from a member of the general public.

Lawyers for the attorney general’s office said commissioners could make individual responses or could vote on one response from the entire board.

But since there was disagreement on June 29 about going into the closed session from O’Hara and two other commissioners, it would be unlikely everyone could agree on one unified response, Trent said. Yet, at times, the attorney general’s requirements seemed to call for a single board response.

Commissioners asked to give their own recollections

In an attempt to meet all the requirements, Trent advised a “hybrid” approach with detailed questionnaires to commissioners about their memories of the meeting, along with an overview of the events from the legal department.

“My goal is that we’ve given everything, so we don’t have the attorney general come back and ask for additional information,” Trent told commissioners.

She also noted it would be important for commissioners to be completely honest in their responses.

“Being honest is the easy thing, I think,” replied Commissioner Jeff Meyers. “But trying to recollect from seven weeks ago when we have multiple executive sessions – it’s sometimes difficult to recollect even who was present.”

3 commissioners voted against executive session on June 29

On Thursday, Trent also fielded questions from Commissioner Becky Fast, who — along with O’Hara and Commissioner Michael Ashcraft — voted against going into the session on June 29.

Fast said at the time that the move to executive session violated public administration best practices.

Trent said the legal response would address, “where about (the Kansas Open Meetings Act) did we violate the law. Not best practices, not our rules of order. We’re talking about KOMA.”

In response to another question, Trent said O’Hara should recuse herself from any future discussion about the commission’s response because she is the complainant.

Chairman Mike Kelly noted the commission could request O’Hara recuse herself but could not enforce it, and it’s ultimately up to her to do so or not.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.