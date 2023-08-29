  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

JoCo commissioners asked to recall details of disputed closed-door meeting

The Johnson County Commission is working to formally respond to the Attorney General's investigation of an open meetings complaint.

The Board of County Commissioners chambers in Olathe. File photo.

An open meetings complaint to the Kansas Attorney General had Johnson County commissioners searching their memories last week as they sought to provide answers about a June 29 executive session on county employee pay tables.

By last Friday, commissioners were to have filled out individual questionnaires, as other staff members and the county’s legal department began digging up minutes, videos, transcripts and other records pertaining to the June meeting, which was closed to the public.

The complaint, filed by Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, alleges the commission improperly held a general discussion about pay table adjustments in the closed-door session.