Happy Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny and clear. High: 88. Low: 65.
🚨 One thing to know today
A new compiled list of Kansas’ top public high schools has a lot of local schools near the top.
Data media website Stacker put together the list, using data from Niche, another website that routinely uses data to assess the quality of schools, cities and local governments nationwide.
The rankings, according to Niche, were largely based on schools’ academic performance — including graduation rates, grades and average ACT and SAT scores.
They also incorporated other data points, like parent surveys and the number of clubs and activities offered at each school.
Local schools in the Shawnee Mission and USD 232 districts included:
- Shawnee Mission East (#6)
- Shawnee Mission Northwest (#9)
- Shawnee Mission South (#12)
- Mill Valley (#15)
- De Soto (#22)
- Shawnee Mission West (#25)
Four of the five top spots went to high schools in the Blue Valley School District, including top-ranked Blue Valley North.
🚀 Post’s top Monday stories
- Other vendors back Overland Park Farmers’ Market suspension of PepperCave
- Prairie Village to address pickleball noise at Windsor Park
- JoCo Notes: Overland Park sale to offer 50-90% off on toys, kids clothing and more
- 2 injured after motorcycle hits SUV on Metcalf in Overland Park
- Boba Love bubble tea shop to open soon in Lenexa
📰 Other local news
- Visit OP says pickleball tourney brought in $1.4M. The city’s tourism bureau said the professional pickleball event put at Elite Tennis and Wellness had an estimated economic development impact of $1.4 million. [Fox 4]
- Leawood-based pet treats maker’s business growing. The GivePets brand of puppy treats founded in 2016 by Chris and Christie Dennis now retails in more than 3,000 outlets. [Kansas City Star]
- Judge seals records in Fairway officer murder case. A Johnson County judge ordered that the affidavit tied to the arrest of a Tennessee woman linked to the killing of Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald can be sealed from public view. [Associated Press]
📸 A thousand words
Members of the Shawnee Mission Northwest boys’ soccer were at the HyVee on Shawnee Mission Parkway Sunday, sacking groceries and doing pushups for tips. Photo via Twitter/@smnwsoccer.
