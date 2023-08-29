James Joseph Green

James “Jim” Joseph Green, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 9, 1942, in Emporia, Kansas to James and Helen (Glenn) Green.

Jim grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated from Bishop Miege High School. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathleen Irving, whom he married on December 29, 1962, beginning their loving and faith-filled life. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Finlay Engineering College and spent the first ten years of his career gaining experience in all aspects of his field.

After starting in the private sector, he transitioned to the public sector serving as City Engineer and Public Works Director for various communities – all the while growing and raising his loving family with Kathy by his side. In 1975 they returned home to Kansas where he established Green Engineering Services, Inc. providing engineering and consulting services until his retirement in 2020. He was dedicated to the service of others – donating both time and talent to his church and community throughout his life and was grateful for the opportunity to do so. He was hard working, dedicated, thoughtful, thorough, and caring in all aspects of his life.