James Joseph Green

James “Jim” Joseph Green, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 9, 1942, in Emporia, Kansas to James and Helen (Glenn) Green.
Jim grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated from Bishop Miege High School. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathleen Irving, whom he married on December 29, 1962, beginning their loving and faith-filled life. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Finlay Engineering College and spent the first ten years of his career gaining experience in all aspects of his field.
After starting in the private sector, he transitioned to the public sector serving as City Engineer and Public Works Director for various communities – all the while growing and raising his loving family with Kathy by his side. In 1975 they returned home to Kansas where he established Green Engineering Services, Inc. providing engineering and consulting services until his retirement in 2020. He was dedicated to the service of others – donating both time and talent to his church and community throughout his life and was grateful for the opportunity to do so. He was hard working, dedicated, thoughtful, thorough, and caring in all aspects of his life.
Jim will be remembered for his strong but quiet presence, his faithfulness even in times of adversity, and his loyalty and devotion to family and friends. He was happiest when surrounded by his large family soaking in loud stories and laughter and memories – he was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend and his passing leaves a hole in so many hearts that cannot be filled.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Kathy Green, his sister Liz Hansen and his brothers-in-law Bill Hansen and Ted Czarnecki. He is survived by his children Judy Shahan (Jackie), Amy Krull (Shane), Meg Rock (Tony), Jennifer Thomas, Jay Green (Denise), Michelle Green, and Philip Green (Megan); his grandchildren Joseph, Benjamin, Brigitte, Cullen, Emily, Hannah, Noah, Madison, Abby, Katie, Gunnar, Gabby, Kaylin, Megan, Alex, Luke, Jackson, Justin, Percy, Alexa, and Bella; and his great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Charlee, Ava, Aubrey, and Blakely; his siblings Mary Farrar (Jim), Dennis Green (Pat), Carol Czarnecki, Steve Green (Kim); and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends that loved him.
A rosary will be said beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel followed by visitation until 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 18th at St. Paul Catholic Church in Olathe.
The family suggests contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1