  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: Down payment assistance programs for Kansas City buyers

By Charity Ohlund

In last week’s post, I went over some of the pros and cons of mortgage down payment assistance programs. While getting ‘free’ money sounds enticing, a harsh reality remains that few things in life are truly free. You may end up paying a higher interest rate or be subject to repayment terms if you sell or refinance your property. On the other hand, if you take the time to truly understand your options and work with an experienced mortgage professional, you may find that down payment assistance is a viable option for your unique situation.

Today, I’ll cover the three down payment assistance (DPA) programs available through Fountain Mortgage.