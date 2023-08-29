  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market to leave Lenexa Public Market space

Kate Smith, owner of Kate Smith Soirée, opened her boutique bakery in the Lenexa Public Market in 2019.

File photo.

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market, a staple concept of the Lenexa Public Market, will depart its food hall anchor space at the beginning of September. 

Kate Smith, owner of Butterfield’s, said she will now focus on her original concept, Kate Smith Soirée. She started out with the bakery-inspired stall in 2019, selling confections and desserts. Over the past few years, she has expanded to serve breakfast, lunch and other treats as well and grew into an anchor tenant. 

The last day for Butterfields is Sunday, Sept. 10, but this isn’t necessarily goodbye for Smith. 

