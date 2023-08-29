Butterfield’s Bakery & Market to leave Lenexa Public Market space

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market, a staple concept of the Lenexa Public Market, will depart its food hall anchor space at the beginning of September.
Kate Smith, owner of Butterfield’s, said she will now focus on her original concept, Kate Smith Soirée. She started out with the bakery-inspired stall in 2019, selling confections and desserts. Over the past few years, she has expanded to serve breakfast, lunch and other treats as well and grew into an anchor tenant.
“I don’t want to leave the Public Market, that was never my intention in making this decision,” Smith told the Post.
Kate Smith plans to sell treats in the Public Market
Before Smith had a permanent kitchen in the market, she sold macarons and other treats from a day cart.
Manager Tessa Adcock told the Post the Lenexa Public Market is working with Smith to continue selling some of her original desserts and pastries in the food hall.
Exactly what it will look like is unclear at this stage, but Smith said she expects to be doing pop-up events in the market again soon and teaching baking classes as well.
“She’s really going back to what her passion is, and we’re looking for ways to make that a reality still in the public market,” Adcock said. “She doesn’t want to leave the public market, and we definitely don’t want to see her go but want to support her in her journey of her business and her career as Kate Smith Soirée.”
Kate Smith just expanded her bakery to downtown Overland Park
