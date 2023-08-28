Updates from Johnson County Community College: Workforce Development & Continuing Education courses for the local workforce

Program options and course topics are offered through WDCE to fit a variety of career and individual needs. Unlike regular college credit programs, WDCE students receive continuing education units (CEUs), certifications and licensures within various topics.

JCCC’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education Division (WDCE) offers more than 2,600 courses, programs and certificates to enhance a person’s career development and personal enrichment. Many courses will increase an employee’s skill and knowledge, which helps boost job productivity and career potential.

Funding is available

Through the Training Awards Program, JCCC WDCE has funding options available to train eligible Johnson County residents at little or no cost. Unemployed or underemployed residents can take advantage of skill-building programs in job categories such as:

Business and leadership

Computer and IT

Healthcare career programs

Transportation and logistics

Skilled trades

Additionally, adult learners can receive tuition assistance for specific job training in high-paying and high-demand industries through KC Scholars funding. With the support of Great Jobs KC, adults 17 and older can learn faster, develop the skills needed to earn higher wages and begin a fulfilling career in one year or less.

KC Scholars also provides access to support services, including childcare and transportation, to ensure that nothing gets in the way of a student completing the program and achieving their goals.

Customized training programs for businesses

In addition to individual professional development, customized training programs can be created to meet the needs of a specific business or organization. Whether a company needs to train a whole team or has key employees that want to gain new skills, an instruction plan will be tailored to align with an organization’s wants, needs and values.

Jimmy England of Teague Electric took advantage of customized training programs through JCCC Workforce Development & Continuing Education for his business.

“JCCC has worked closely with local contractors to learn what the needs are and has created and adapted classes to help fulfill those needs. We value our partnership with JCCC,” Teague says.

Follow your passions while making a difference – teach for WDCE!

JCCC Workforce Development & Continuing Education is seeking talented professionals interested in making an impact on student’s lives. Career or subject matter experience is necessary to teach for WDCE – advanced degrees or formal teaching experience is not. In most cases, you’re already prepared!

In addition to giving back and engaging with people from similar industries, there are many benefits of being a WDCE instructor. Use this opportunity to hone your skills and stay on top of industry trends, boost your résumé and earn extra money! Learn more about teaching for WDCE and explore open instructor positions.