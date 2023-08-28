  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Workforce Development & Continuing Education courses for the local workforce

JCCC's Workforce Development & Continuing Education courses offer career development and personal enrichment opportunities in a variety of topics and industries.

JCCC’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education Division (WDCE) offers more than 2,600 courses, programs and certificates to enhance a person’s career development and personal enrichment. Many courses will increase an employee’s skill and knowledge, which helps boost job productivity and career potential. 

Continuing Education course details

Program options and course topics are offered through WDCE to fit a variety of career and individual needs. Unlike regular college credit programs, WDCE students receive continuing education units (CEUs), certifications and licensures within various topics. 

Several programs cover professional and industry-specific subjects like mediation, Commercial Driver’s License training, early childhood education and HR management. Students can also have fun exploring a new hobby or challenging themselves with life and leisure courses like sign language, photography and food and wine