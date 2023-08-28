Another assistant city manager is headed to the city of Shawnee.
City Manager Doug Gerber announced last week that the city had hired Chelsee Chism as a second assistant city manager.
This comes after a significant amount of turnover at city hall over the past year.
There remains an ongoing staffing crisis in Shawnee municipal government with 29 city employees resigning last year alone, a trend attributed by some former employees to fractious relations between the elected city council and the city’s professional staff.
Chism’s first day in Shawnee will be Sept. 11
- Chism has more than 10 years of experience from the city of Overland Park, including five years in the city manager’s office there, according to a Shawnee city press release.
- In Overland Park, she served as the city manager’s office’s liaison to the public works department and supervised the city’s facilities and sustainability divisions.
- She earned her master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in city and county management from Wichita State University, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.
- “We are incredibly pleased to have someone with Chelsee’s experience and knowledge to join and help bolster our already strong team here in Shawnee,” Gerber is quoted in the press release. “She’ll hit the ground running on day one.”
Another current assistant city manager will stay on board
- Communications Director Doug Donahoo told the Post that Colin Duffy, Shawnee’s current assistant city manager, is staying in his role, meaning Shawnee will have two assistant city managers once Chism comes on board.
- Chism is quoted in the city press release that “Shawnee is a first-rate city and an even better community.”
- “I was drawn to this opportunity to grow with a dedicated professional staff and continue to provide the incredible services the residents of Shawnee have come to expect,” Chism said in the release.
Recent turnover within the city manager’s office
- Amid the broader trend of city hall departures, turnover within the city manager’s office has been notable.
- First, Stephen Powell left his post as deputy city manager in 2022.
- Powell was replaced by Caitlin Gard, who served as an assistant city manager until leaving last month for a position in Merriam.
- Former city manager Nolan Sunderman formally left in November 2022, citing a “different vision” than that of the city council in his resignation letter. (He later took a position in Olathe city government.)
- Gerber was hired earlier this year and took over from interim city manager Doug Whitacre, who remains the city’s public works director.
