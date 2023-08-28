  Juliana Garcia  - Facebook

Shawnee taps Overland Park staffer as 2nd assistant city manager

The city of Shawnee hired Chelsee Chism as a second assistant city manager, and she starts on Sept. 11. Above, Shawnee City Hall. File photo.

Another assistant city manager is headed to the city of Shawnee.

City Manager Doug Gerber announced last week that the city had hired Chelsee Chism as a second assistant city manager.

This comes after a significant amount of turnover at city hall over the past year.

