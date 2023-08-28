Leawood, Kansas – Roy Gene Jackson, 84, passed away surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Medical Center on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Roy was born in Eldon, Missouri.

During his infancy, his family moved to California. After several years, they returned to Missouri just before his father’s entry into the Marine Corps in WWII. Roy spent the remainder of his childhood in Eldon and Columbia going to school and eventually working alongside his father and learning to fly. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1956. He joined the Army ROTC and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with a degree in business. After serving as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Roy started his career in business at State Farm before moving to Kansas City, where he began a long and successful career at Paxton Lumber Company.

Roy loved life, people, and telling stories. Always gregarious, and ever the extrovert, Roy happily engaged with everyone he met and wanted to learn about their experiences in life. Whether talking about family, church, sports, Mizzou football, music, cars, flying planes, history, his military service, or his experiences working in business, Roy always had a story to tell and lessons to teach.