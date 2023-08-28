Leawood, Kansas – Roy Gene Jackson, 84, passed away surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Medical Center on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Roy was born in Eldon, Missouri.
During his infancy, his family moved to California. After several years, they returned to Missouri just before his father’s entry into the Marine Corps in WWII. Roy spent the remainder of his childhood in Eldon and Columbia going to school and eventually working alongside his father and learning to fly. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1956. He joined the Army ROTC and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with a degree in business. After serving as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Roy started his career in business at State Farm before moving to Kansas City, where he began a long and successful career at Paxton Lumber Company.
Roy loved life, people, and telling stories. Always gregarious, and ever the extrovert, Roy happily engaged with everyone he met and wanted to learn about their experiences in life. Whether talking about family, church, sports, Mizzou football, music, cars, flying planes, history, his military service, or his experiences working in business, Roy always had a story to tell and lessons to teach.
A longtime member of Christ Church Overland Park, Roy dedicated his life to his faith. He served the church in various roles throughout the decades, most recently volunteering on prayer teams and at Vacation Bible School.
Roy profoundly loved and guided his family. He married Kilmeny Dunne in 1968, and they enjoyed a nearly 55-year long marriage together. They raised three children, Ashley, Anne Marie and Brandt. Roy was deeply proud of each of his children and cherished weekly dinners with the family where he happily shared in their daily lives, listened to their accomplishments and joys and offered advice and support when they had concerns or setbacks. Roy reveled in his grandchildren, Miles, Annika and Jaelyn.
Roy was a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who lived a full and rewarding life and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The stories he shared, and those told about him, will remain in our hearts, as will the impact of his love, devotion and example of a life truly lived to the full. Roy is survived by his wife Kim Jackson; daughter Ashley Brown, her husband Scott and their daughter Jaelyn; daughter Anne Marie Jackson; son Brandt Jackson, his wife Amy and their children Miles and Annika; sister Linda Jackson and husband John; nephew Shawn Hourigan and his son Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murrel and Ruby Jackson, his sister Judi Hourigan and his nephew Trevor Hourigan.
There will be a private burial service. A celebration of life will be held at Christ Church, 5500 W. 91st, OP, KS 66207 on September 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (http://stjude.org).
