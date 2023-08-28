  Juliana Garcia  - Facebook

Prairie Village to address pickleball noise at Windsor Park

Prairie Village pickleball noise at Windsor Park is being addressed.

Prairie Village plans to address pickleball noise coming from six courts at Windsor Park. Above, a man plays pickleball at Windsor Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The national furor over pickleball noise has made its way to Prairie Village

The city recently installed six pickleball courts at Windsor Park, 7200 Windsor St., and after receiving some complaints from neighbors about the incessant thwack-thwack noise coming from the courts, the city says it is looking at ways to address it.

At the same time that the recreational sport has exploded in popularity in recent years, pickleball noise has also become the subject of numerous lawsuits across the U.S., including an apparently now-settled one involving pickleball courts at Mission Hills Country Club.

