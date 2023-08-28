Patricia Hannagan McGowan

Overland Park, Kansas – Patricia H. McGowan, 89, Overland Park, KS, passed away August 23.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS. Full obituary may be read at: www.porterfuneralhome.com