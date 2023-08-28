“Overland Park needs to continue to invest in its infrastructure, in its personnel to be able to deliver a high quality of life,” Mayor Curt Skoog said, noting his support for the 2024 budget. “The way I think about it is I want to build a city that my kids and grandkids will live in for the next generation.”

Last week, the Overland Park City Council voted 10-3 to adopt the recommended budget for next fiscal year and, by the same margin, to increase the city’s revenue collection.

Overland Park’s 2024 budget keeps the city’s property tax rate flat but that doesn’t mean homeowners’ taxes will be staying the same.

Find Overland Park’s full adopted budget packet here.

The breakdown: How it could affect your bills?

For 2024, Overland Park’s property tax rate is expected to remain at 14.573 mills. That’s one of the lowest municipal property tax rates in the state of Kansas.

Still, with rising property values, most Overland Park homeowners can expect to pay more next year on their annual property tax bill.

The property tax rate, also called the mill levy rate, dictates how much a property owner pays in taxes to the city based on their property’s assessed value.

The published mill levy rate for each city is an estimate and can fluctuate slightly.

In Overland Park, the average home value is $469,791, up about 13% from last year.

To calculate what your actual tax bill to the city would be if this budget is approved, multiply the value of your home by .115 (the residential assessment rate).

Then, take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the result by the adopted property tax rate of 14.573.

For the average home in Overland Park, that means $787.32 in property taxes owed to the city.

In comparison, the city’s average homeowner paid about $694.97 in property tax to Overland Park last year.

Remember: Your total property tax bill also includes rates set by other jurisdictions, including Johnson County and the school district in which you reside. Overland Park’s share of an average annual property tax bill is about 13%, the city’s Director of Finance and Budget Gena McDonald said.

Overland Park sets $430M budget for next year

The adopted budget is $430.7 million, which is made up of property tax, sales tax and other revenue streams.

That budget is about 15% higher than the 2023 budget.

Some of that increase comes from projected revenues from the recently approved three-eighth-cent sales tax for infrastructure. The city is also expected to increase its expenditures on police and fire services.

Property values in Overland Park and other Johnson County communities have also gone up, which increases property tax revenues even with a flat mill levy rate.

Most councilmembers supported Overland Park’s budget

Councilmembers Holly Grummert, Logan Heley, Paul Lyons, Melissa Cheatham, Jim Kite, Tom Carignan, Fred Spears, Scott Mosher and Sam Passer voted to approve the budget for 2024.

Mayor Skoog also voted yes.

Lyons, who has served on the council since 2007 and is not running for reelection this year, said he sees this decision as “the most important” one that faces the council each year.

“Without a budget we cannot have a functioning local government,” he said. “There’s always something in the budget that I’m not real thrilled with either, but ultimately we need to pass a budget in order for the continuing operation of our city.”

3 councilmembers voted “no” on OP’s 2024 budget

Councilmembers Jeff Cox, Faris Farassati and Scott Hamblin cast the dissenting votes on the budget authorization.

Farassati questioned whether the city’s current approach to budgeting was sustainable but did not offer specifics as to what he’d like to cut from the budget.

Cox voted to increase the city’s revenue but voted against the recommended budget.

Mosher voted against the increase to the city’s revenue in 2024 but voted to approve the overall 2024 budget.

