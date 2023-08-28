  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park’s 2024 budget goes up 15% as property tax rate stays flat

Overland Park has adopted its 2024 budget. Above, Overland Park City Hall.

Overland Park has adopted its 2024 budget. Above, Overland Park City Hall. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park’s 2024 budget keeps the city’s property tax rate flat but that doesn’t mean homeowners’ taxes will be staying the same. 

Last week, the Overland Park City Council voted 10-3 to adopt the recommended budget for next fiscal year and, by the same margin, to increase the city’s revenue collection.

“Overland Park needs to continue to invest in its infrastructure, in its personnel to be able to deliver a high quality of life,” Mayor Curt Skoog said, noting his support for the 2024 budget. “The way I think about it is I want to build a city that my kids and grandkids will live in for the next generation.”

