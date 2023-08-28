  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Other vendors back Overland Park Farmers’ Market suspension of PepperCave

The Overland Park Farmers' Market, where PepperCave was briefly a vendor.

Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.

Last Wednesday morning dawned hot and humid at the Overland Park Farmers Market downtown.

The high temperature was again threatening triple digits, and the heat index was projected to spike upwards of 110 degrees. Other than that, it seemed to be business as usual, as patrons visited booths unencumbered by children with schools now back in session.

But quietly there was an unusual issue developing that needed to be quickly addressed.