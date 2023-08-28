  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Norma Aubin

July 7, 1935 – August 24, 2023

Mission, Kansas – Norma Jean (Miner) Aubin our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023. She was born July 7, 1935 to Frank Junior Miner and Gladys Ruby Minor Fish. She grew up in the Rosedale neighborhood of Kansas City, KS and was the fourth of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Doris Horine, Becky Russell, Dorothy Miller, Ralph Miner and her younger brother Frank Miner whom she was exceptionally close to.

Norma was married to Dick for over 45 years before his death in 2007. After retirement they enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending time at their lake home with friends and family. She loved to play draw poker at the casino which she affectionately referred to as “the boat” and was always the first person in line for a sale at Macy’s.