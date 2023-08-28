Norma Aubin

Norma was married to Dick for over 45 years before his death in 2007. After retirement they enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending time at their lake home with friends and family. She loved to play draw poker at the casino which she affectionately referred to as “the boat” and was always the first person in line for a sale at Macy’s.

Mission, Kansas – Norma Jean (Miner) Aubin our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023. She was born July 7, 1935 to Frank Junior Miner and Gladys Ruby Minor Fish. She grew up in the Rosedale neighborhood of Kansas City, KS and was the fourth of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Doris Horine, Becky Russell, Dorothy Miller, Ralph Miner and her younger brother Frank Miner whom she was exceptionally close to.

She owned her own beauty shop (Norma’s Coiffure) at 47th and Mission Road for over 35 years and her clients became her closest friends. She continued cutting hair long after the shop closed and was known to carry clippers in her purse for a quick trim when anyone needed it.

If you were lucky enough to be included in Norma’s circle, you were invited to the the annual Christmas Eve open house at the Aubin home. For many years friends and family gathered and were welcomed with food, drinks and hand picked, personal gifts she spent the entire year gathering. Her goal was always to find the perfect present for everyone.

By far her greatest accomplishment was her family. Everything she did throughout her life was for her children and grandchildren. She taught us how to love fiercely, give generously, and always do the right thing in the end. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Renee Frank (Steve); sons: Rick Aubin (Jennifer) and Rob Aubin as well as her grandchildren who were the light of her life: Spencer, Nathan and Mallory Frank and Alli and Owen Aubin.

She was a Catholic and throughout her life she turned to God for strength and resilience and even in hard times her faith never wavered.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mission Chateau Senior Living Community and Monarch Hospice for the care and compassion they provided. It was beautiful to see how many people loved and cared about her and we are grateful for their dedication.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1st at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church at 71st and Metcalf in Overland Park, KS.