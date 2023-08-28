  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Karen Kathryn Brooks

December 21, 1952 — August 22, 2023
Kansas City

Karen Kathryn (Knebel) Brooks passed away on August 22, 2023, after a ten -year struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Karen was born on December 21, 1952, in Breese, Illinois. After several moves around the Midwest, the family settled in Kansas City, Missouri, where Karen graduated from Ruskin High School in 1970. Karen had a long relationship with the love of her life, Harold (Hal) Brooks. They married in 1992.

Karen was highly educated. She began her college studies at Southwest Missouri State University, returned to Kansas City after a few years, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work at Avila University. Her proudest achievement was earning a master’s degree in business administration from the UMKC Bloch School of Business Management.