Local families looking for a deal have a perfect opportunity this week at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Just Between Friends is hosting its next pop-up consignment sale there Wednesday through Sunday.

Thousands of gently used items will be sold at the event from 50% to 90% off, including toys, shoes, books, clothes, strollers and other baby gear.

In the past, the Just Between Friends sales have been billed as one of the largest consignment sales in the Kansas City metro.

The event is open to the public, but shoppers must purchase tickets for entry beforehand.

Here’s a day-by-day schedule of the event.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

SM West alum S’Mya Nichols turns heads in KU trip to Europe. The freshman basketball recruit averaged over 20 points in two exhibition games in Italy and Greece. [ Topeka Capital-Journal ]

SMSD bus drivers took leave due to heat. At least four bus drivers for the Shawnee Mission School District called in sick last week and routes were temporarily cut due to the extreme heat. [ KCTV ]

Pre-packaged tamales recalled from Leawood Trader Joe’s. Federal health official recalled a shipment of tamales from a Texas-based manufacturer due to unreported milk allergens contained in the product. The recall impacted stores in at least nine states. [ KSNT ]

📸 A thousand words

Blue Valley Northwest grad Brett Oplotnik took home the top prize — a $10,000 scholarship — at last night’s finals for the KC SuperStar competition, put on by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City. Oplotnik performed his rendition of Journey’s “Open Arms” in the final round. Photo via Facebook.