Guy B. Kerns, Sr.

January 31, 1927 — August 20, 2023

Mission — Guy B. Kerns, 95, of Mission, KS, died peacefully at his home on August 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf with inurnment in Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project as Guy was an avid sponsor and supporter of veterans.

Guy was born January 31, 1928 in Florence, KS, to Clarence and Ida Kerns. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Guy attended Emporia State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Education and then went on to earn his Master’s in Education from Kansas State University. Guy taught science for 40 years, 39 of those in the Shawnee Mission School District, before retiring. He also volunteered as a judge for the Greater Kansas City Science Fair and was recognized for this contribution. He was a member of the AKA Fraternity.