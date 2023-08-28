July 9, 1952 – Aug. 24, 2023

David Lee Gabert was born on July 9, 1952 to Harold Gabert and Anna Lee Schapaugh at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Dave grew up mostly in the Kansas City area. He worked hard and played even harder, which his friends know all too well. He was the president of the American Subcontractors Association, was partial owner of Builders Steel, and worked for several years as a project manager for J.E. Dunn. He was the president of the Corvette Club and loved collecting cars.

He earned the nickname “Crazy Dave” with those closest to him in his lake family and loved fishing and boating. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his golf buddies and their families. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. If Dave wasn’t giving you a hard time, there was something wrong. He found his match in his wife, Jeanne, whom he loved almost as much as “Precious,” his ‘61 Corvette.