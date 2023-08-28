The shop will serve milk and fruit teas, as well as smoothies.

The shop’s owner Ted Noravong said he plans to open within the next month at 15131 W. 87th Street Pkwy., in a strip mall just west of Lackman Road.

Boba Love, a new shop serving up bubble tea and snacks, will open soon in Lenexa.

It’s a shop borne out of an obsession

The shop comes from a place of passion for Noravong, who says he himself has became obsessed with the drink, which has origins in Taiwan and usually consists of a flavored, milky tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls.

“Our family just fell in love with it. It was to the point where it was an addiction, really. It was like every day we couldn’t we couldn’t go without it,” he said.

Noravong hail from Laos and his wife is from Vietnam.

He said he is looking forward to adding some international flavor to that part of Lenexa.

“There’s nothing better than to be able to not only love the things you’re selling and be passionate about it, but then have have this teaching and cultural sharing and history sharing, it’s a big plus,” Noravong said.

What else is on Boba Love’s menu?

The shop will also serve snacks that Noravong’s fallen in love with over the years that he says haven’t quite caught on yet in the area.

The number one snack he’s looking forward to selling include, bubble waffles, a spherical waffle made from an eggy, leavened batter.

“It’s something new, something different that’s been (around) for a long time in Asia and it’s growing in the U.S. … But in the Midwest, people just haven’t really experienced it yet,” he said.

Boba Love aims to open in September

Boba Love will be the first business for Noravong.

He said the year-long process to get it open has been a learning experience.

“‘Crazy’ is the best way to describe it,” he said. “We’re ready. We’re just excited to get it started and open. We’re in inspection phase right now.”

The hopes are to have a soft open in the next couple of weeks and a grand opening shortly after.

