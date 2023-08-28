  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Boba Love bubble tea shop to open soon in Lenexa

Boba Love bubble tea shop is opening in Lenexa.

Boba Love, a new bubble tea and snack shop, will open soon in Lenexa. Photo via Google.

Boba Love, a new shop serving up bubble tea and snacks, will open soon in Lenexa.

The shop’s owner Ted Noravong said he plans to open within the next month at 15131 W. 87th Street Pkwy., in a strip mall just west of Lackman Road.

The shop will serve milk and fruit teas, as well as smoothies.

