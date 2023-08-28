With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Aziz Bibi, whom we lovingly referred to as Mom and Neeni Ma. She held her grandchildren (Priya, Krish, Sarina), her family, and home close to her heart. Her kind and compassionate spirit touched many lives, and she will always be remembered for her warmth, sense of humor, and strength.

As she left this world, her peaceful smile conveyed her readiness for eternity. Though her physical presence may no longer be with us, her spirit will continue to live on. We will always cherish her kind-heartedness, unwavering strength, quick wit, and love for her family. May her soul find eternal rest and peace.

A private funeral will be held to celebrate her life on August 29, 2023, at Penwell-Gabel in Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to Catholic Charities or any charity that helps with immediate survival needs, including food, clothing, and shelter for women and children.

The Markanday Family ~ To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com