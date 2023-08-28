💈5 to Try: What are the best barbershops in Johnson County?

Let’s take a little off the top with this week’s 5 to Try.
We’re looking for readers’ recommendations for the best barbershops in Johnson County.
In the past, we’ve made a list of picks for best hair salons locally, so we know a good coiffure when we see one.
But barbershops typically specialize in simpler do’s, and yes, usually cater to a more male clientele.
If you have a favorite standby shop who love to go to for a shave and haircut, or if you’ve stumbled upon one of the more new-fangled studios that serve up spirits with their stylings, we want to hear from you.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
