  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

2 injured after motorcycle hits SUV on Metcalf in Overland Park

Overland Park Police on the scene Saturday night near 107th and Metcalf. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance after a motorcycle crashed into the side of an SUV on Saturday evening in Overland Park.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue, just north of Interstate 435, at 8:12 p.m.