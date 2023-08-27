Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue, just north of Interstate 435, at 8:12 p.m.

Two people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance after a motorcycle crashed into the side of an SUV on Saturday evening in Overland Park.

Recorded radio traffic states that a southbound SUV was making a left turn from Metcalf to eastbound 107th Street when it was T-boned by a motorcycle traveling north on Metcalf.

The motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side door of the SUV.

Radio traffic from the scene indicates that the motorcycle operator, only identified as an adult male, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act to an area trauma center in critical condition.

A second ambulance transported a passenger from the SUV to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to document the scene and investigate the crash.

Police blocked three lanes of northbound Metcalf for several hours as they investigated the crash scene.

