Your Community: Free period products now available in Johnson County Library restrooms

On August 10, the Library Board approved an agreement with the Strawberry Week Society, a local nonprofit that collects and distributes free menstrual products to schools, hospitals, shelters and community organizations, to increase accessibility and combat period poverty.

Johnson County Library now provides period products, free of charge, in restrooms within all 14 branches for the public’s convenience and comfort.

Youth Information Specialists Emma Fernhout and Heather Miller advocated for this service and said Strawberry Week has been a great partner.