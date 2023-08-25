  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Wallace Eugene “Gene” Adams

July 7, 1947 – August 21, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Wallace Eugene “Gene” Adams Jr., 76, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away August 21st, 2023 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born July 27th, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Wallace and Mary Adams.

Gene was a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend to so many people. His smile and cheerful nature was always ready to lend a hand when the need arises. Gene was an avid Scouter and spent many years camping and volunteering on the maintenance team for Camp Naish and serving on the Campmaster team. Known throughout camp and the Tamegonit Lodge #147 as “The Joyful Advisor”, his Vigil name.