Gene was a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend to so many people. His smile and cheerful nature was always ready to lend a hand when the need arises. Gene was an avid Scouter and spent many years camping and volunteering on the maintenance team for Camp Naish and serving on the Campmaster team. Known throughout camp and the Tamegonit Lodge #147 as “The Joyful Advisor”, his Vigil name.

Overland Park , Kansas – Wallace Eugene “Gene” Adams Jr., 76, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away August 21st, 2023 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born July 27th, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Wallace and Mary Adams.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman. “Let’s go fishin!” was a phrase often uttered. He had taken several trips with his Son and Grandson over the last 10 years which took him to Alaska, Colorado and even out of the country, for the first time in his life, a fishing trip to Canada in June of ’23. And if he wasn’t fishing, he was camping, hunting or working on the farm.

Gene spent his career in the Automotive industry as a mechanic, bodyman, painter, estimator and ultimately retired from State Farm as an auto collision estimator. He made friends with almost every person, at every body shop he went into.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years; son Anthony Adams and his wife Jody; grandchild Christpher Adams; sister Maureen Woolever and her husband Don.

A Celebration of Life will be announced soon.