SMSD News: Join us at the 2023 Fall Breakfast on September 13, 2023

The event supports the work of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and reservations and sponsorship opportunities start at $75. Click here to secure a reservation or call 913-993-9360.

The Fall Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park. Coffee and Conversation starts at 7 a.m. and breakfast and the program follows at 7:30 a.m.

One of Shawnee Mission’s biggest events of the year is coming up soon and you are invited!

The Fall Breakfast will be A Time to Shine with the event featuring students and staff telling success stories from across the district. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, will also shine a spotlight on the important role everyone in our community plays in helping our students accomplish their personal best. Together, we’ll celebrate all that we can accomplish as One Shawnee Mission.

“We are so fortunate that in the Foundation we get to see the many ways our students and staff shine,” Hinkle expressed. “We can hardly wait to open the doors to give our community a chance to see what we see every day, and how their support helps our students achieve.”

The mission of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation is to advance scholarship and leadership to enable all Shawnee Mission students to achieve their full potential.

Reservations for the Fall Breakfast help support Shawnee Mission students and staff through programs like Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, Real World Learning, Excellence in Education (E2) Teacher Grants, The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation thanks all sponsors who are supporting this 2023 event. The Foundation extends a special thanks to Valedictorian Sponsor, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.