  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Join us at the 2023 Fall Breakfast on September 13, 2023

One of Shawnee Mission’s biggest events of the year is coming up soon and you are invited!

The Fall Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park. Coffee and Conversation starts at 7 a.m. and breakfast and the program follows at 7:30 a.m. 

The event supports the work of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and reservations and sponsorship opportunities start at $75. Click here to secure a reservation or call 913-993-9360.