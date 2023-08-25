This summer, the Richerts decided to close the doors to their home-based early childhood education center, known as “Kiddie Kampus,” after 40 years in business.

What they didn’t know was that the house off 83rd Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park would one day not just be their home but would also play host to a decades-long teaching venture that is finally coming to its end.

When they were younger, Calvin and Carolyn Richert used to pass a house in their parents’ neighborhood all the time without thinking much of it.

Kiddie Kampus opened in 1983

The decision to open Kiddie Kampus 40 years ago, the Richerts said, hinged upon happenstance.

Carolyn had just finished her Montessori certification and taught at a corporate preschool for four years before deciding she wanted to operate one of her own.

Calvin had also worked in education as the headmaster of a private school in Arkansas.

They began looking for potential locations, and Calvin wondered if that house they’d seen near 83rd and Metcalf — which had formerly operated as a preschool — might be a good place for it if it ever went up for sale.

Then one morning in 1983, they drove past the house and saw a real estate agent pulling out of the driveway after having just put up a “For Sale” sign in front.

They stopped the agent and immediately asked if they could see the house.

“We were here for about an hour and a half and then I wrote him a deposit check —it was that quick,” Calvin said.

Six weeks later, Kiddie Kampus was up and running five days a week, serving children one to six years old.

They could work on activities in a classroom in the garage (which was later expanded into the Richerts’ living room) and run around in the spacious backyard.

Each day at Kiddie Kampus consisted of educational “projects” that students later got to display for their parents. And each day, one student got to be a “helper of the day” and lead some of the class activities — a role the Richerts said each student eagerly looked forward to.

“Our operation was really unique in that we trusted the children and encouraged their leadership immensely,” Calvin said. “ We have ample evidence that when they go on to the next place, almost all of our children (that attended Kiddie Kampus) are leaders by default. “

The Richerts wrote a book about their methods

In time, Kiddie Kampus became not just a place to children to learn, but for adults, as well.

The Richerts encouraged parents each day to see what projects their children had completed that day, which gave them a chance to see their child’s development.

Later on, the parental aspect of Kiddie Kampus became more direct. The Richerts began offering parenting workshops and seminars about their teaching methods.

In 1997, they took pen to paper and published “The Think Space” — a book detailing an effective “low-stress” discipline alternative to the “time out” method that was becoming popular at the time.

That book sold thousand of copies and hit the shelves of several libraries across the country.

One of the overarching lessons the Richerts tried to teach parents, they said, was that children should be taught what good behavior is, not just scolded about what good behavior isn’t.

“That’s really important — (to teach kids) not what not to do, but what to do,” Carolyn said.

The Richerts celebrate their retirement this weekend

Aug. 11 marked the official last day of operations at Kiddie Kampus.

This Saturday, the Richerts’ four children will host a retirement celebration with Kiddie Kampus parents at their home — with more than 150 people already expected to attend.

Even in retirement, the Richerts say they plan to keep occasionally working on seminars and republishing articles on child management that they’ve written over the years.

They also plan to help with “incidental” childcare every once in a while for parents who need it, though they won’t return to a full-time preschool.

They haven’t forgotten the students who have attended Kiddie Kampus over the years. In fact, Calvin said he’s gotten to meet a number of them as adults and see how they grew up — some of whom have become teachers themselves.

“We have many stories that we’ve been able to follow like that,” he said. “And that kind of thing just puts wind in my sails.”

