  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

This Overland Park couple who ran preschool from their home for 40 years is retiring

Carolyn and Calvin Richert, who founded and operated Kiddie Kampus, a home-based pre-school, form 40 years. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

When they were younger, Calvin and Carolyn Richert used to pass a house in their parents’ neighborhood all the time without thinking much of it.

What they didn’t know was that the house off 83rd Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park would one day not just be their home but would also play host to a decades-long teaching venture that is finally coming to its end.

This summer, the Richerts decided to close the doors to their home-based early childhood education center, known as “Kiddie Kampus,” after 40 years in business.

