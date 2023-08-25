Obituaries Aug 25, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Aug. 22-24 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Aug. 22-24, 2023. Edward Lee Baty Jr. Kipp Edward Feldt Dolores M. (Dee) Ward Sandra Marie Feindel Barbara Rolander Jason Zimmerman Helen Haggerty Zuber Wanda M. Fisher Nancy Lou Jarrett (Kastler) Therese Marie (Masterson) Johnson Debra Kilgore Helen Pinkley Jim Aikin Hellen I. Barnes
