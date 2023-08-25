  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County’s property tax rate is going down — but not enough for critics

Johnson County plans to lower its property tax rate next year slightly.

File photo.

Speakers revisited some hot-button issues of the COVID years earlier this week in a high-energy and often angry public hearing on Johnson County’s proposed budget for next fiscal year.

But the crowd at Monday night’s hearing —the majority of whom made impassioned pleas against increased spending — did not win the evening.

County commissioners voted 5-2 to allow next year’s budget to exceed the state-mandated “revenue neutral” rate, meaning the county’s quarter-mill rollback in its property tax rate will still allow spending to go up due to increasing property values.