JoCo Notes: KU Kickoff in Prairie Village canceled due to heat

The annual KU Kickoff event at Corinth Square in Prairie Village originally scheduled for Friday evening has been canceled due to the extreme heat.

🥵 Today’s forecast : One last day of extreme heat. High: 100. Low: 76. Heat index: 105. An excessive heat warning ends tonight at 9 p.m., and weekend highs are forecast to be in the 80s.

The KU Alumni Association, which puts on the event with KU Athletcs, said that all fans instead were welcome to attend “Gameday at the Jayhawk Welcome Center” on the night of the team’s season-opening game Friday, Sept. 1, versus Missouri State.

The KU Kickoff events at Corinth Square near 83rd and Mission have been a popular way in recent years for local KU alumni and fans to start the football season each fall.

The events in past years have featured autograph signings by players, performances by the KU pep band and cheerleaders and appearances by the Jayhawk mascots Big Jay and Baby Jay.

Party City closes in Merriam. Thursday was the final day of operation for the national party retailer at the Merriam Town Center shopping complex, leaving just one other Party City in Johnson County. [ Kansas City Star ]

KC-area ERs report surge in heat-related admissions. Emergency rooms across the region say they’ve seen a spike in patients with heat-related illnesses this week as high temperatures have hovered at or above 100 degrees. [ KCUR ]

Newly released video shows police raid on Kansas newspaper owner’s home. The video shows the Marion County Record’s 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer, who died soon after the incident, confronting officers entering her home. [ ABC News ]

The new year started off for the Shawnee Mission West volleyball team with writing down goals and a “positivity pledge.” Photo via Twitter/@SMWvolleyball.