Garry Stuart Birley, 61, of Olathe, Kansas left this world to be with Jesus on August 16, 2023.
Garry was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 29,1962, to Jean and Stanley Birley. He spent his younger years in Bettendorf, Iowa, and his teenage years in Long Valley, New Jersey. Garry graduated from West Morris Central High School in Chester, New Jersey, and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa. He relocated to Olathe, Kansas, where he lived for 35 years.
Garry worked for the U.S. Postal Service and later became a school bus driver for the city of Olathe. He loved his job as a driver and the community he served. Transporting students with unique needs was rewarding to Garry. Garry was an avid reader and enjoyed watching TV sitcoms and documentaries. He always loved to share important events and facts that he thought you should know.
Garry often asked questions that were out of the ordinary and related to history in some way. Traveling with his family and visiting close relatives was important to Garry. He was devoted to his parents and spent many years caring for them. His simple outlook on life allowed him to appreciate every day as an opportunity to learn something new. He had a thoughtful heart and never missed a special birthday or anniversary. The Chiefs and Royals were his favorite teams; he knew every stat and followed them closely. Most of all, Garry had faith and believed the Truth of God’s Word and the Gospel.
Preceeding him in death were his loving parents, Jean and Stanley Birley, of Olathe, Kansas, his grandparents Ersel and Walter White of Centerville, Iowa, and Gertrude and Lester Birley, of Waterloo, Iowa, and his nephew Seth Janschek of Lake in the Hills, IL. Garry is survived by his loving sister, Mary and her husband, Steve Janschek, and his nephew Caleb Janschek of Lake in the Hills, IL, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please prayerfully consider supporting students with learning challenges by directing donations to: Resource Department, Westminster Christian School, 2700 W Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL 60124.
