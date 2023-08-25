Garry Stuart Birley, 61, of Olathe, Kansas left this world to be with Jesus on August 16, 2023.

Garry was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 29,1962, to Jean and Stanley Birley. He spent his younger years in Bettendorf, Iowa, and his teenage years in Long Valley, New Jersey. Garry graduated from West Morris Central High School in Chester, New Jersey, and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa. He relocated to Olathe, Kansas, where he lived for 35 years.

Garry worked for the U.S. Postal Service and later became a school bus driver for the city of Olathe. He loved his job as a driver and the community he served. Transporting students with unique needs was rewarding to Garry. Garry was an avid reader and enjoyed watching TV sitcoms and documentaries. He always loved to share important events and facts that he thought you should know.