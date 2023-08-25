Five Below, a national discount retailer, seems to be headed to the Merriam Town Center shopping center just off Interstate 35.
A sign in front of the complex near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Antioch Road says a Five Below is “coming soon.”
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1