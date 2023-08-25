  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Five Below discount chain sets sights on new northeast JoCo location

Five Below Merriam Town Center

A Five Below sign in front of Merriam Town Center. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Five Below, a national discount retailer, seems to be headed to the Merriam Town Center shopping center just off Interstate 35.

A sign in front of the complex near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Antioch Road says a Five Below is “coming soon.”

