Drew Brian Estes

There are many proverbs on the secret to a happy life – never lose your sense of wonder, love with your whole heart, and find a reason to laugh every day. Drew Brian Estes (47) embodied them all, living life with a zest and exuberance that few could match.

Life never stopped teaching for Drew, and he never stopped learning. He was a master at tinkering with an endless wealth of random knowledge from his many interests and varied hobbies. From a young age, he loved to take things apart just so he could see how everything worked. This was often to the chagrin of his parents as putting things back together afterward was not nearly as interesting to him.

In adulthood, this fascination with mechanics morphed into a love affair with all things Jeeps – talking about Jeeps, working on Jeeps, talking about Jeeps, driving Jeeps. Did we mention he liked talking about them? But his interests didn’t stop there. From history and aviation, to RC planes and paddleboarding, to smithing and photography; he was always learning something new. The only thing he could never quite figure out was the importance of a good pair of steel-toe shoes. Due to character quantity limitations, we’ll refrain from elaborating on the myriad of ways he managed to injure his feet over the years. Needless to say, it was a sore spot for him (pun intended) and a source of baffled amusement for the rest of us.