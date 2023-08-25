In adulthood, this fascination with mechanics morphed into a love affair with all things Jeeps – talking about Jeeps, working on Jeeps, talking about Jeeps, driving Jeeps. Did we mention he liked talking about them? But his interests didn’t stop there. From history and aviation, to RC planes and paddleboarding, to smithing and photography; he was always learning something new. The only thing he could never quite figure out was the importance of a good pair of steel-toe shoes. Due to character quantity limitations, we’ll refrain from elaborating on the myriad of ways he managed to injure his feet over the years. Needless to say, it was a sore spot for him (pun intended) and a source of baffled amusement for the rest of us.

Life never stopped teaching for Drew, and he never stopped learning. He was a master at tinkering with an endless wealth of random knowledge from his many interests and varied hobbies. From a young age, he loved to take things apart just so he could see how everything worked. This was often to the chagrin of his parents as putting things back together afterward was not nearly as interesting to him.

There are many proverbs on the secret to a happy life – never lose your sense of wonder, love with your whole heart, and find a reason to laugh every day. Drew Brian Estes (47) embodied them all, living life with a zest and exuberance that few could match.

It was never a mystery to know what he was feeling. Drew was the life of every party and had an infinitely big heart that he wore on his sleeve. He was generous to a fault, especially with his time as he was never too busy for those who needed him. There were no strangers in his life. He loved to meet people and knew how to listen. Within an hour of meeting him, odds are high that you probably spilled your entire life story whether you meant to or not. Knowing him, he probably fed you one of the best meals you’d had in years during that hour as well, because that’s just who he was. As much as he loved being around people, he loved animals even more. Had his wife not insisted on a modicum of restraint, he likely would have brought home every stray in existence. Can you really blame him though? #PuppiesAreAdorable

Drew was the oldest sibling in his family, and he took the role seriously. As any good big brother would do, he played professional needler to his younger brother and pint-size superhero to his baby sister. Both roles he continued to excel at throughout his life. He loved to push buttons and get a rise, but did so with such endless humor, that it was nigh impossible to take offense over it. He really was lucky he was so stinkin’ cute.

Above all, Drew knew how to laugh and make those around him do the same. No topic was too sacred and no joke too off-color, but no matter how bad of a mood you were in, he would find a way to make you smile. He mastered the photobomb long before kids nowadays made it cool, though sometimes with a body part or gesture you probably preferred hadn’t been immortalized on film. He loved music and had a vast knowledge that could dominate any music-themed trivia night, though we suspect the fondness of music may partially have stemmed from his propensity for replacing the word “you” in every song with his name instead. Give it a shot sometime, you’ll be amazed at how well it works.

It has often been said that it’s not the number of years in your life that matters, but the life you lived in your years. Drew embraced life wholeheartedly and on his terms, trying to be the best person he knew how. In true Drew fashion, he has blazed a trail into his next adventure far ahead of when the rest of us would have preferred. Wherever he is, we’re sure he’s saving us all a spot at the center of the party. Drew, we’ll love you always.