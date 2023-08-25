  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Bryson James Pulley

May 17, 1972 – Aug 21, 2023

On August 21, 2023, at 51, Bryson James Pulley’s earthly soul was reunited in Heaven with his father, James Bryson Pulley. Bryson left behind so many loved ones positively affected by his good humor and kind soul. Bryson is remembered as kind and good-hearted and, oh my goodness, so funny! His teasing was fun-spirited and his genuine, infectious laugh was a signature of his personality. He will be greatly missed.

Bryson is survived by his wife Audry Pulley, step-children Skylar Langley age 20, Kaylee Langley age 17, and Colton Langley age 13.; his mother Mary (Evans) Pulley, sister Cynthia Harris (Gordon), sister Abby Volmer (Lynn), six nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father, James Bryson Pulley.