Bryson is survived by his wife Audry Pulley, step-children Skylar Langley age 20, Kaylee Langley age 17, and Colton Langley age 13.; his mother Mary (Evans) Pulley, sister Cynthia Harris (Gordon), sister Abby Volmer (Lynn), six nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father, James Bryson Pulley.

On August 21, 2023, at 51, Bryson James Pulley’s earthly soul was reunited in Heaven with his father, James Bryson Pulley. Bryson left behind so many loved ones positively affected by his good humor and kind soul. Bryson is remembered as kind and good-hearted and, oh my goodness, so funny! His teasing was fun-spirited and his genuine, infectious laugh was a signature of his personality. He will be greatly missed.

Bryson was born May 17, 1972, and his youth was spent in Independence, Missouri enjoying many hobbies with his best friend Chris Pfannenstiel. During his high school years, Bryson worked at Hobby Haven and enjoyed such hobbies as radio-controlled cars and planes, rockets, go-carts, and painting. He loved cooking and his mother would often come home from work and have a full dinner prepared by Bryson. While growing up, Bryson was fascinated by animals, in particular, reptiles which he raised with wholehearted encouragement from his father (not so much from his mother). These included iguanas, lizards, geckos, and snakes.

Bryson and Audry were married on August 7, 2016. In his adult life, Bryson continued his creative endeavors by building computers, building and playing guitars, photography, and blacksmithing. His blacksmithing was exquisite and included items such as metal roses, crosses, and jewelry which he sold on Etsy. He loved watching the Chiefs with his family and enjoyed riding his Harley and bobber motorcycles with Audry’s Uncle Frank and friends.

Bryson’s career centered around Information Technology. He truly enjoyed his most recent job at Scientific Games working with fun and kind people testing software for the Kansas Lottery.

A visitation will be Friday, September 1, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection – Blue Springs, 601 NE Jefferson, Blue Springs, Missouri. A graveside service will be on Saturday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, 18301 E. Salisbury Rd., Independence, Missouri. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is set up.

Bryson’s light will continue to shine through the countless lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace.