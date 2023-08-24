  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee residents file petition opposing Zarah apartment plan

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood.

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee proposed as The Zarah project faces opposition. File photo.

The Zarah, a multifamily project in western Shawnee, faces a valid protest petition signed by about two dozen neighboring homeowners.

Located on 16 acres at 5095 Old K-7, the project now requires approval of a supermajority of the Shawnee City Council before it can move forward. The city council will consider the preliminary development plan and rezoning request on Monday.

The Zarah is a planned townhome and apartment development that will include 184 multifamily housing units in an area of the city that’s defined mostly by residential development. Nearby, there are existing townhomes and single-family neighborhoods.

