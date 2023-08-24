The Zarah is a planned townhome and apartment development that will include 184 multifamily housing units in an area of the city that’s defined mostly by residential development. Nearby, there are existing townhomes and single-family neighborhoods.

Located on 16 acres at 5095 Old K-7, the project now requires approval of a supermajority of the Shawnee City Council before it can move forward. The city council will consider the preliminary development plan and rezoning request on Monday.

The Zarah, a multifamily project in western Shawnee, faces a valid protest petition signed by about two dozen neighboring homeowners.

Neighbors have issues with The Zarah

While the petition doesn’t state a reason for the opposition, chatter on social media indicates neighboring homeowners will give a concerted pushback at the city council meeting.

Plus, a separate petition on Change.org, which garnered 413 digital signatures, helps paint a picture of issues neighbors have with the proposed project.

Some of the neighbors’ issues include:

A perceived dramatic increase in traffic

A change of character to the area

Concerns that Shawnee already has too many apartments

The protest petition adds a new hurdle to the project

The Shawnee Planning Commission approved the necessary rezoning and preliminary site development plan for the project, in a 7-1 vote in July. However, the valid protest petition triggers the requirement of “yes” votes from at least two-thirds of the Shawnee Governing Body.

In order for the protest petition to be valid, it must be signed by the owners of at least 20% of property within 200 feet of the project area. A neighboring homeowner submitted the protest petition July 31.

The Zarah aims at adding mixed density units to a mostly single family area

Presented in May to the planning commission, The Zarah project would add 11 residential buildings containing 156 apartment units and 28 townhome units, as well as on-site amenities, such as a pool and clubhouse. This would rezone a property with a single-family home and greenhouses on land from agricultural to a mixed-residential zone.

The project would be placed in a residential development, next to townhomes and single-family neighborhoods already in the area.

The project has a series of opposition and setbacks

Since its introduction, The Zarah project has faced setbacks.

Throughout the submission and vote process, the project encountered other delays, including a clerical error by city staff in May and the developer’s request for continuance in June.

When the planning commission last reviewed the plan, nearly a dozen people spoke during the rezoning public hearing, mostly in opposition.

It will likely continue to face opposition, as local neighborhood groups have been coordinating efforts to “pack” the city council meeting.

