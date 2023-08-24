Shawnee Police warned drivers against leaving children in vehicles on hot days, even with the engine running.
“Thankfully there was a positive outcome in this incident,” Shawnee Police said in a statement Wednesday. “[We] ask community members to remember to ‘Look Before You Lock’ to make sure young passengers are not left inside of vehicles.”
The woman, 32, from Merriam, was issued a citation for endangering a child and must appear in Shawnee municipal court at a future date.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
