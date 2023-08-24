Officers responded to the report of a three-year-old child inside a vehicle in the 16100 block of 65th St., just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Shawnee Police cited a Merriam woman for leaving a child in a running car for nearly an hour Monday afternoon.

That location is near the Shawnee Station shopping center, just west of Maurer Road.

The child had reportedly been inside the running vehicle for about 50 minutes.

After officers responded, they were able to evaluate the child, and it was determined the child was not in need of further medical care and was not in medical danger.

On Monday, high temperatures in the afternoon hovered around 100 degrees with a measured heat index value as high as 119 degrees, a record for that day in the Kansas City region.

Shawnee Police warned drivers against leaving children in vehicles on hot days, even with the engine running.

“Thankfully there was a positive outcome in this incident,” Shawnee Police said in a statement Wednesday. “[We] ask community members to remember to ‘Look Before You Lock’ to make sure young passengers are not left inside of vehicles.”

The woman, 32, from Merriam, was issued a citation for endangering a child and must appear in Shawnee municipal court at a future date.