Sandra Marie Feindel

Sandra “Sandy” Marie Feindel, 65, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born on October 11, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to Maurice and Juanita (Paxson) Littchum.

Sandy grew up in Wichita, KS, graduating from Wichita West High School in 1975. The highlight of Sandy’s high school career was her membership in the Hilarks Women’s Chorale. They competed in many competitions and often earned top marks in the judging ranks. While attending West High School, Sandy met Alan Seifert. They married in Argonia, KS on October 24, 1975, a few months after graduation. They then made their home in the Bluff City, KS area. Alan worked as a farmer and Sandy worked as a CNA at the hospital in Anthony, KS. During wheat harvest, Sandy could be found hauling the wheat to the grain elevator. Sandy was always surrounded by a family of farmers. One day, while helping her Uncle Beryl with wheat harvest, Sandy accidentally dumped a whole grain truck of freshly cut wheat on the ground en route to the grain elevator. It took her a while to live that one down.

On December 12, 1984, Sandy and Alan welcomed a son, Dusty Joe, into the world. Leading up to his birth, Sandy walked two miles a day, rain or shine, with her mother-in-law, Imogene, in hopes that the exercise would quicken and ease the delivery process. It apparently worked because Sandy delivered Dusty in about six hours.