Capt. Ivan Washington, a spokesperson for the Prairie Village Police Department, says the incident began when an officer located a stolen vehicle near 67th Street and Roe Avenue near Wassmer Park.

Prairie Village Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who stole a police vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase across State Line early Tuesday morning.

Recorded radio traffic states that the officer tried to stop the 2011 Dodge Caliber as it was going eastbound on 67th Street near Fontana Street at 2:43 a.m.

The driver turned north on Mission Road and ran over stop sticks near 63rd Street.

Officers continued following the stolen SUV as all four of its tires deflated, and they were able to block it from moving on 63rd Street just east of Mission Road in Mission Hills at 2:50 a.m.

According to radio traffic, the woman driving and a man in the passenger’s seat were detained.

“The female was placed in handcuffs in the back of a patrol vehicle,” Capt. Washington said. “Unfortunately, she was able to get out of her handcuffs, access the driver’s side of our patrol vehicle, and she fled from that scene” in the patrol car.

Washington says they are still investigating what happened inside that police vehicle but believe the woman was able to climb through from the backseat to the driver’s seat.

Washington identified the female suspect as Jalisa M. Fulker, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri.

On recorded radio traffic at 3:36 a.m. TUesday, an officer informs dispatchers, “The female just stole 945, eastbound through Indian [Lane]”, a reference to the patrol car’s number.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the emergency lights on the stolen vehicle were on as she tried to get away, with speeds reaching as high as 8o miles per hour at one point and running multiple red lights.

Officers briefly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle as she sped through several intersections near 85th Street and State Line Road.

The stolen police vehicle was ultimately found abandoned near 83rd Street and State Line Road at 3:44 a.m.

Prairie Village officers and a K-9 team searched with help from officers from Leawood, Kansas City, Missouri, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Lenexa K-9 unit and a drone from Leawood Police also assisted in the search.

The woman was not located, and the search was called off shortly after 5 a.m.

Washington says there was minimal damage to the stolen police vehicle, which will remain in use by the department.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jalisa M. Fluker to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.