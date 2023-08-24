  Mike Frizzell  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village Police look for woman who led high-speed chase in stolen patrol car

The incident early Tuesday morning began near the intersection of 67th Street and Roe Avenue, when a Prairie Village Police officer spotted a reported stolen car. File photo.

Prairie Village Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who stole a police vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase across State Line early Tuesday morning.

Capt. Ivan Washington, a spokesperson for the Prairie Village Police Department, says the incident began when an officer located a stolen vehicle near 67th Street and Roe Avenue near Wassmer Park.