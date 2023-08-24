The store, which sells outdoor clothing designed by owner and founder Anthony Glassman, is taking over the former BECKER + RAVEN space at 5811 Johnson Drive.
Prairie Sailor Co. also sells equipment like bikes and headwear, and will provide bike repair in-store.
Mission’s small town vibes drew Prairie Sailor
Glassman said that as a Hays, Kansas, native, he quickly recognized Mission’s small town vibes.
He said he’s had his eye on 5811 Johnson Drive specifically since before the previous tenant moved in because of the location, large windows and size.
Glassman also lives close by in Roeland Park, and said he loves the Roeland Park and Mission area.
“You get to know your neighbors and get to know your community, business people have come up to me,” Glassman said. “It’s a great place, I couldn’t think of anywhere else to put it, to be honest.”
From pop-up shops to opening his first storefront
Years ago, Glassman started putting designs on T-shirts and selling them at pop-up shops in his hometown.
Glassman said he used to wake up early on Saturday mornings and bribe his buddies with beer to help make and sell his shirts.
This is the first physical Prairie Star store, and Glassman said he plans to expand the clothing line from technical wear to more outdoor lifestyle wear such as jeans.
Glassman studied fashion design and apparel to take his passion for Prairie Sailor to the next level.
“We’re trying to be, in the Midwest specific, but kind of like a Patagonia or a North Face and provide that level of clothing and service to this area, which is very underserved in that regard,” Glassman said.
Prairie Sailor wants to immerse itself in the community
Glassman said his vision for Prairie Sailor is to create a gathering space and foster a community spirit for outdoor recreation.
He plans to host a big grand opening celebration in mid-October.
Prairie Sailor will likely have a couple of local beers on tap and will have a living room area of the store where customers can watch Kansas City Chiefs games, he said.
Ultimately, Glassman said, Prairie Sailor wants to give back and build trails in the area — to “support the community that supports us.”
“I’m here for Kansas City,” Glassman said. “This is where we want to be, this is our brand we want to grow here.”
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1