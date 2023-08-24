  Staff Report  - Overland Park

Overland Park Farmers’ Market vendor suspended over anti-semitic social media posts

Pepper Cave was a first-year vendor at the Overland Park Farmers' Market and had been featured in some of the citiy's promotional materials and social media posts earlier this year. Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market has suspended a first-year vendor after his anti-semitic and hate-filled social media posts emerged.

An Overland Park spokesperson confirmed in an email to the Post that Olathe-based Pepper Cave, owned by Justin Bale, was suspended indefinitely Wednesday apparently in response to complaints the city received about Bale’s social media activity, which in recent days has been filled with blatant anti-semitic invective.

“These posts do not reflect the City’s or the Overland Park Farmers’ Market’s values,” city spokesperson Meg Ralph wrote to the Post. “In fact, this content directly contradicts our strategic goal of being a welcoming and inclusive community and organization.”