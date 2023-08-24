Kipp Edward Feldt, 47, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Kipp was born on September 26, 1975 in Panama City, Panama to William Feldt and Gwenlynn Trullinger.

Kipp is survived by his father, William Edward Feldt, mother, Gwenlynn Viola Trullinger, brother, Tadd William Feldt, sister, Tera Feldt Gardner (Mark), children, Davis William Feldt and Georgia Louise Feldt.

Kipp was Vice President of Tekniq Data Corporation and founding owner and brewmaster of The Big Rip. His greatest passion was spending time with his children.