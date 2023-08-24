  Lucie Krisman  - Schools

Gov. Laura Kelly uses Overland Park trip to formally sign K-12 funding plan

Gov. Laura Kelly Blue Valley

Gov. Laura Kelly with students at Indian Valley Elementary. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Kansas public schools are fully funded for the fifth year in a row.

Gov. Laura Kelly paid a visit to Indian Creek Elementary in the Blue Valley School District on Wednesday, receiving a tour from students before signing House Substitute for Senate Bill 113.

Implementation of the bill ensures that K-12 schools in Johnson County and across Kansas are fully funded for another year.

