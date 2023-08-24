Gov. Laura Kelly with students at Indian Valley Elementary. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
Kansas public schools are fully funded for the fifth year in a row.
Gov. Laura Kelly paid a visit to Indian Creek Elementary in the Blue Valley School District on Wednesday, receiving a tour from students before signing House Substitute for Senate Bill 113.
Implementation of the bill ensures that K-12 schools in Johnson County and across Kansas are fully funded for another year.
The bill serves as the state’s schools budget
This version of SB113 puts $23.7 million (via the Children’s Initiative Fund for the Early Childhood Block Grant) toward child health and welfare programs, and another $4.2 goes toward pre-kindergarten preparation programs.
The bill also puts $5 million toward school communication equipment, $9.4 for parent education programs, and $1.8 million toward professional development for teachers.
It also sets aside $1.3 million for mentor programs for teachers, along with $40,000 for a career and technical education pilot program for students.
The bill helped give Blue Valley teachers a raise
Earlier this month, the Blue Valley Board of Education approved a 6% salary increase for both classroom teachers and “classified” staff (like paraprofessionals and office workers).
The new agreement raises the minimum salary for a Blue Valley professional employee — an employee with a certification or license — from $46,000 to $48,000 annually.
“The money we got (from the state) allowed us to give our staff a substantial raise this year, and that is so deserved and so needed,” said Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan. “We know that our schools wouldn’t be what they are without the amazing teachers, librarians, and support staff that we have within them.”
Kelly said funding education remains a priority
During her time as Kansas’ governor, Kelly has prioritized funding school resources like special education, mental health services and computer science programming.
During this year’s legislative session, she opted to veto a bill line-item that would have cut funding for schools with declining enrollment — which would have particularly impacted rural school districts.
“Investing in education is one of the most important obligations of elected leaders,” Kelly said. “And frankly, one of the smartest decisions we can make when it comes to the future of our state. Kansas will never reach its full potential if we don’t fully support our public education system.”
