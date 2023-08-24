Dolores M. (Dee) Ward

Dee was born on the family farm in Olpe, Kansas on August 20, 1920, the daughter of Henry and Hattie (Bergmann) Dreier. She attended St Joseph Grade School and High School. She was one of the “Greatest Generation”, losing her father when she was 4 years old. She and her five siblings and their single mom survived many struggles and the great depression with faith, courage and perseverance.

After high school, she moved to Kansas City and worked a number of jobs. In 1944 she met E.B. (Bill) Ward. They were married at St Joseph’s Church in Olpe on May 5, 1945.

Bill and Dee moved to Raytown, Missouri in 1951. They were early members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish. All six of their children attended Lourdes Grade School. Dee was active in every aspect of parish life.

In 1955, Dee was a strong support and co-founder of Western Forms. The business was started in the basement of the Ward home. EB was an entrepreneur and inventor. He needed and depended on Dee for practical guidance and direction. She filled that role and many more, while also being the guiding force in raising six children. Dee also worked in a number of different capacities in the company for over 20 years, filling whatever need. She was always there. Always thinking of others.

In 1980, Bill and Dee moved to Liberty, Missouri and joined St James Catholic Parish. There they developed a large new network of friends. She loved playing bridge, pinochle and 10-point pitch. She was known for her cinnamon rolls and other culinary dishes.

Dee and EB were members of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, prepared and delivered monthly meals to those in need with fellow parishioners. Dee served as president of the St James Over 50 Club for many years. At age 70, Dee joined the St James Clown Ministry, presenting her experience of God’s love thru her DeeLight. With similar levity she offered annual ceremonies to induct new members into the Royal Order of Siam.

Her love, generosity, resourcefulness, and spirit created a broad group of friends.

In their later years, Bill and Dee traveled to all parts of the world. She was inspired by the places and cultures she encountered and took careful notes and photos to share with others. She was always grateful for these experiences.

Dee is survived by her six children: Ron (JoAnne), Leawood, KS; Janet (Jeff) Cain, Parker, CO; Diane, Plantation, FL; P.T. (Nancy), Grandview, MO; Dan, Lee’s Summit, MO; David (Sallie) Boulder, CO; ten grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her siblings Elizabeth Miller, Frances Dreier, Raymond Dreier, Robert Dreier, Margaret Lee and two grandsons Maxwell Ward and Nathan Ward.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, P.O. Box 165, Olpe, KS 66865.