Dolores M. (Dee) Ward

August 20, 1920 – August 21, 2023

Dolores (Dee) Ward, 103, passed away on August 21, 2023.

Dee was born on the family farm in Olpe, Kansas on August 20, 1920, the daughter of Henry and Hattie (Bergmann) Dreier. She attended St Joseph Grade School and High School. She was one of the “Greatest Generation”, losing her father when she was 4 years old. She and her five siblings and their single mom survived many struggles and the great depression with faith, courage and perseverance.