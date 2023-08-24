Overland Park , Kansas – Barbara Rolander (née Herrin) passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of caring family and her pastor.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Haven Rolander, and their two children, Steven Rolander and Susan Brooke (née Rolander).
A visitation at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church will be held on Monday, August 28th at 9:30 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM and graveside service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Young Matrons, Johnson County Christmas Bureau ,or the Church.
For more details, please visit https://signaturefunerals.com/barbara-rolander/. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1