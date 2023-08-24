  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Rolander

February 25, 1941 – August 21, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Barbara Rolander (née Herrin) passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of caring family and her pastor.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Haven Rolander, and their two children, Steven Rolander and Susan Brooke (née Rolander).