Your Money: Interview questions to ask before choosing a financial planner

By David Wentz
When engaging with a financial planner, it’s important to ask thoughtful questions to ensure that you receive the best advice and make informed decisions about your finances. Here are some key questions to consider:
Qualifications and Experience:
- What are your qualifications and certifications? (Look for credentials like CFP – Certified Financial Planner, CPA – Certified Public Accountant, etc.)
- How many years of experience do you have as a financial planner?
- Have you worked with clients in similar financial situations to mine?
Fees and Compensation:
- How do you charge for your services? (Hourly, flat fee, commission, or a combination?)
- Are there any additional fees or costs I should be aware of?
- Are you fiduciary? (Fiduciaries are obligated to act in your best interest, while non-fiduciaries might have conflicts of interest.)
Services and Specialties:
- What specific financial planning services do you offer?
- Do you specialize in certain areas (retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, estate planning, etc.)?
- How do you tailor your advice to individual client needs?
Investment Approach:
- How do you develop investment strategies for your clients?
- What is your investment philosophy? (Active management, passive/index investing, etc.)
- How do you manage risk and diversification in investment portfolios?
Client Communication and Availability:
- How often can I expect to hear from you? (Regular updates, reviews, etc.)
- How can I contact you if I have questions or concerns?
- Can you explain how you keep clients informed about changes in the financial landscape?
Client References and Reviews:
- Can you provide references from current or past clients?
- Do you have any online reviews or testimonials that I can read?
Financial Planning Process:
- Can you outline the steps of your financial planning process?
- How do you gather information about my financial situation and goals?
- How do you create a financial plan that aligns with my objectives?
Approach to Risk Tolerance:
- How do you assess my risk tolerance before creating an investment strategy?
- How do you balance risk and reward in the investments you recommend?
Performance Measurement:
- How do you measure the success of your financial planning strategies?
- What benchmarks or metrics do you use to evaluate the performance of my investments?
Regulatory Compliance:
- Are you registered with any regulatory bodies or associations? (SEC, FINRA, CFP Board, etc.)
- Have you ever had any disciplinary actions or complaints against you?
Client Confidentiality:
- How do you handle client confidentiality and data security?
Remember that the relationship between you and your financial planner should be built on trust, open communication, and a clear understanding of your financial goals and needs. Asking these questions can help you assess whether a particular financial planner is the right fit for your situation.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1