Your Money: Interview questions to ask before choosing a financial planner

By David Wentz

When engaging with a financial planner, it’s important to ask thoughtful questions to ensure that you receive the best advice and make informed decisions about your finances. Here are some key questions to consider:

Qualifications and Experience:

What are your qualifications and certifications? (Look for credentials like CFP – Certified Financial Planner, CPA – Certified Public Accountant, etc.)

How many years of experience do you have as a financial planner?

Have you worked with clients in similar financial situations to mine?

Fees and Compensation:

How do you charge for your services? (Hourly, flat fee, commission, or a combination?)

Are there any additional fees or costs I should be aware of?

Are you fiduciary? (Fiduciaries are obligated to act in your best interest, while non-fiduciaries might have conflicts of interest.)

Services and Specialties:

What specific financial planning services do you offer?

Do you specialize in certain areas (retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, estate planning, etc.)?

How do you tailor your advice to individual client needs?

Investment Approach:

How do you develop investment strategies for your clients?

What is your investment philosophy? (Active management, passive/index investing, etc.)

How do you manage risk and diversification in investment portfolios?

Client Communication and Availability:

How often can I expect to hear from you? (Regular updates, reviews, etc.)

How can I contact you if I have questions or concerns?

Can you explain how you keep clients informed about changes in the financial landscape?

Client References and Reviews:

Can you provide references from current or past clients?

Do you have any online reviews or testimonials that I can read?

Financial Planning Process:

Can you outline the steps of your financial planning process?

How do you gather information about my financial situation and goals?

How do you create a financial plan that aligns with my objectives?

Approach to Risk Tolerance:

How do you assess my risk tolerance before creating an investment strategy?

How do you balance risk and reward in the investments you recommend?

Performance Measurement:

How do you measure the success of your financial planning strategies?

What benchmarks or metrics do you use to evaluate the performance of my investments?

Regulatory Compliance:

Are you registered with any regulatory bodies or associations? (SEC, FINRA, CFP Board, etc.)

Have you ever had any disciplinary actions or complaints against you?

Client Confidentiality:

How do you handle client confidentiality and data security?

Remember that the relationship between you and your financial planner should be built on trust, open communication, and a clear understanding of your financial goals and needs. Asking these questions can help you assess whether a particular financial planner is the right fit for your situation.