  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission district must pay family $400K in special ed dispute

The Shawnee Mission School District must pay the family $400,000.

A court ruling that the Shawnee Mission School District denied an elementary school student appropriate special needs services will have a financial impact on the district as a new school year begins.

The district has been ordered to pay $400,000 in attorney fees for the parents who brought the suit, as well as hire an independent specialist to develop the child’s education plan and hire a behavior analyst to track the child’s progress as he attempts to make up for the three semesters he had been denied appropriate services.

The district already has incurred $432,503 in legal fees from the three years the matter wound its way through various hearings and a lawsuit in federal district court.