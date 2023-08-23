  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village explores adding housing into commercial zones

Prairie Village teardown-rebuild off 73rd Street and Nall Avenue. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village is exploring options to mix residential projects into some districts of the city already zone for commercial uses.

The planning commission on Tuesday asked city staff to research the feasibility of allowing different types of housing to exist alongside office buildings and shopping centers in some limited quarters of the city.

At the meeting, staff laid out current standards and options for growth for each district — multifamily, commercial and mixed-use districts — and the commission discussed what options they’d like to see in the future.

