Extreme heat contributes to water main breaks across JoCo

Mandy Cawby, director of customer relations with WaterOne, told the Post via email on Wednesday that the water utility worked seven main breaks on Wednesday, as temperatures topped out near 100 and the heat index value approached 110.
WaterOne said mains broke in Leawood, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee.
All but one of those main breaks were a result of ground shifting — soil expanding and contracting — due to the onset of excessive heat this week, coupled with seasonal dryness, Cawby said.
Repairs continued into Wednesday night
A water main break on Nall Avenue and 79th Terrace in Prairie Village left approximately 40 affected customers without service Wednesday.
About 20 customers were affected by a separate water main break off 132nd Street in Leawood, Cawby said.
Cawby said repairs and restoration of service on those two breaks were expected to be completed around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A car drove into high water in Prairie Village
At the break near Nall and 79th Terrace in Prairie Village, Cawby said a driver attempted to drive through standing water on the road caused by the water main break.
The driver told WaterOne crew members on site that she thought she could make it through the standing water.
The car got stuck and needed to be towed out before the water could be turned off and repairs started, said James Carney, Prairie Village’s field superintendent.
Cawby cautioned drivers to “put their safety first, turn around” when they come across standing water.
Nall Avenue shut down
Nall Avenue — going both north and south — between 75th and 83rd streets was closed due to the water main breaks.Wednesday afternoon.
The original water main break at 79th Terrace led to more breaks north of 79th, Carney said.
Carney said 79th Street is open east and westbound, but drivers cannot make turns onto Nall.
Water main breaks: Nall Ave. is closed to thru traffic both north and southbound between 75th Street and 83rd Street due to watermain breaks.
79th Street is open east and westbound only with no turning movements.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
