  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Extreme heat contributes to water main breaks across JoCo

Prairie Village water main break

A water main break flooded the intersection at 79th Terrace and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village on Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A handful of water mains broke across Johnson County on Wednesday, another impact of this week’s excessive heat.

Mandy Cawby, director of customer relations with WaterOne, told the Post via email on Wednesday that the water utility worked seven main breaks on Wednesday, as temperatures topped out near 100 and the heat index value approached 110.

WaterOne said mains broke in Leawood, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee.

