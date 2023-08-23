  Kansas Reflector  - Community issues

Kansas continues to break legal promise to children in foster care system, report shows

Kansas Department for Children and Families

A report for the 2022 year found the state had more children in care sleeping in offices than in the previous year, despite legal requirements to end the practice. Photo credit Tim Carpenter / Kansas Reflector.

By Rachel Mipro

An independent evaluation of the Kansas foster care system showed the state, for a second year in a row, failed to make progress in several key areas, and had even more children sleeping in offices than the previous year.

The report released Monday by the Center for the Study of Social Policy found 85 foster children had spent 257 nights in offices in 2022.