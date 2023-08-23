That means there’s nothing certain yet about how the Kansas Department of Transportation and local municipalities will address challenges to the K-10 corridor — particularly the roughly 17-mile stretch that runs through Johnson County.

During that discussion, Cameron McGowan, the project manager on the ongoing K-10 corridor study from engineering firm HNTB, told city leaders that it’s one of many solutions on the table right now.

The possibility of express toll lanes on Kansas Highway 10 was first publicly floated in a presentation to the Olathe City Council last week.

Here’s a look at what’s known at this juncture and what local leaders are saying about it:

Why consider K-10 express lanes now?

This isn’t the first time KDOT and local leaders have studied possible improvements on K-10 in this area. Past findings from similar studies have been shelved over the years, and very few of the once planned improvements were ever realized.

But now, as growth picks up out west with Panasonic and other big projects, existing safety concerns — like sharp curves, congestion at peak hours and obsolete infrastructure — on K-10 and in the east-to-west corridors around it are amplified.

“We know there’s a growing need for some congestion mitigation,” Lenexa City Engineer and Deputy Director of Community Development Tim Green told the Post, noting a more acute need in Lenexa and north Olathe. “We know additional lanes are going to be needed in that section. It then comes down to how do you fund the additional work and is it toll or is it not toll.”

K-10 Express would look similar to 69 Express

That project on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park is expected to last through 2025 and bring a number of infrastructure improvements along with it.

In Lenexa and Olathe, McGowan said the express toll lanes would most likely operate between Cedar Creek Parkway on the Olathe side and end where K-10 connects to I-435. That piece of the highway sees an average of 80,000 cars a day passing through.

Additionally, McGowan said any express tolls would rely on technology to read K-TAGs from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and vehicle license plates.

“There’s no tollbooth, there’s no tickets, there’s no cash collection at the roadside,” he said last week.

McGowan said toll costs could fluctuate based on time of the day as well.

KDOT can’t toll existing lanes of K-10

Any express toll lanes would have to be added by widening the highway because Kansas law prohibits any lanes that already exist to be tolled.

That means, if express toll lanes are built, the two lanes going east and the two lanes going west today will remain free.

Also, any money made from the tolls would have to stay with K-10, which could offset some of the costs incurred with any improvements planned in this round and ensure at least some reliable funding for any further upgrades down the road.

Lenexa is undecided on future of toll lanes on K-10

The Lenexa City Council has not had a chance to weigh in on the project yet, but Green said the city has been participating in conversations about K-10 for awhile.

For now, Lenexa hasn’t formulated a specific stance on the potential for toll lanes.

But Green said the city is curious how a toll lane on K-10 through Lenexa might fit in with the number of interchanges on the highway within city limits. He said that’s probably Lenexa’s “biggest concern.”

“I think Lenexa is very open to coming to the table and talking about tolling,” Green said. “It will just come down to the details on what support is there from the [city council], I believe.”

Regardless, Lenexa sees improvements to K-10 as an important step, he said.

Olathe city leaders have some logistical concerns too

Olathe hasn’t fully signed on yet either, though leaders indicated an interest in pursuing every avenue.

“K-10 has always been kind of a sleeper, but I think [there is] fantastic opportunity for economic development along the K-10 corridor, so this will be much needed probably 20 -30 years from now,” said Mayor John Bacon.

Last week, Olathe councilmembers also signaled a desire to collaborate with Lenexa on this as much as possible to ensure both communities’ needs are met with any K-10 improvements.

“There obviously needs to be some collaboration and discussion between the two governing bodies, along with KDOT,” said Olathe Councilmember Marge Vogt, referencing past disagreements between the two cities related to K-10.

On the topic of express lanes, there were some concerns expressed about speed, signage and other logistical details in the Olathe City Council’s discussion.

Express lane on K-10 is just one solution under review

Nothing is set in stone, and there are a lot of steps local and state leaders would need to take before making a decision.

That being said, KDOT has begun to study toll lanes as one of several solutions to dealing with growing congestion on K-10 in Johnson County.

Next steps:

KDOT’s K-10 corridor study will likely last into next year.

Lenexa is on track to get an update from KDOT this fall as well, Green said.

Before any solution is decided on, Lenexa, Olathe and KDOT will need to come to a formal agreement. The Kansas Turnpike Authority and the State Finance Council also have to approve.

A certain amount of public engagement is also required, which means more formal public hearings and more presentations are planned in the future as well.

